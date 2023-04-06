Mark Applegarth explains the “trauma” and “consequence” of ‘frustrating’ Wakefield Trinity defeat

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Mark Applegarth has had his say on his side’s eighth consecutive defeat at the hands of Castleford Tigers in a 16-4 clash at The Jungle.

Applegarth knows that his side is now in a precarious position with Wakefield four points adrift at the bottom of the Super League table.

“First-half I think we gifted them easy field position. I thought we created some chances but we weren’t clinical enough,” Applegarth said.

“In the second-half the lads have done everything we asked of them and they won the physicality but fair play to Castleford they defended their line really well.

“We didn’t take a couple of chances that we created but it wasn’t through lack of effort in trying. It’s just that execution at this level and that’s the difference.

“I’m frustrated and the lads are really downbeat after that knowing what the consequence of that game was, we go again on Monday and it’s as simple as that.

“It leaves us four points behind which is a couple of wins to get back level. We’ve got 14 games left and as we’ve done all year, we move our focus onto Leigh.

“It’s not about having a victim mentality, it’s pointless. It will sting tonight and tomorrow but we move onto it. You have to keep moving your focus onto the next game.

“I thought we were really dominating field position and territory in the second-half and fair play to Castleford, I think that’s the best they’ve defended all year.

Applegarth explained how he needs to put his arm around his players to get through the ‘trauma’ of the loss.

“We can’t keep on saying there are a few steps forward, the reality is we need to start posting some wins.

“If we play like how we played the last 30 minutes we will post some wins but we need to start doing it. We will be on that training field and we will be grinding for it.

“You’ve got to let them hurt, that’s part of the healing process. If you’ve had a bit of trauma which that is there is no point hiding from that pain as that’s what builds your character. Everyone will hurt, we will do our review and speak about it.”