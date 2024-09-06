Mark Dunning hails Midlands Hurricanes achievement in reaching League One play-offs

MIDLANDS HURRICANES coach Mark Dunning admits some of the pressure was taken off his side heading into Sunday’s final round against Hunslet, after knowing their play-off place was already secured.

Enjoying a bye weekend the previous week, Dunning watched on as Rochdale Hornets ended North Wales Crusaders’ top six hopes, which secured the Hurricanes’ spot in the play-offs for the first time in their history.

But Dunning was quick to point out to his squad that only one part of the job is complete.

“Looking on at the results last week was worse than us actually playing, because we couldn’t affect the outcome of any of them,” said Dunning.

“We knew exactly where we were in the league and what North Wales and Workington would have to do in their games to hit our chances.

“Even then, we knew that if the Crusaders won we’d probably still finish in the play-offs, but we didn’t want to leave it to that and have to go into the final game with all the nervousness around us.

“So I was thankful that it was sorted and that while we were recharging our batteries Rochdale did us a massive favour.

“It did take a bit of pressure off going into the Hunslet game because we knew we were already in the play-offs but we still put some pressure on ourselves because we wanted to finish fifth and get a home tie.

“I’ve often spoken to the players about pressure being a privilege. We’re privileged to be in the position we are in, so they have to deal with a bit of pressure.

“For the club to get into the play-offs for the first time is great and a testament to everyone involved. We make this club about everyone, it’s one big family and everybody plays their part and chips in.

“I am very proud to lead that as the coach, but it’s certainly an achievement for everyone to take credit for and be proud of.”

