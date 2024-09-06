Keighley Cougars submit plans for stadium redevelopment

KEIGHLEY COUGARS have submitted plans for the redevelopment of their home stadium.

The League One club want to modernise The Danny Jones Stand at Cougar Park, adding new changing rooms and other facilities including a community gym.

This would be financed in part by £2.25m from the Keighley Towns Fund, a government-awarded pot.

These plans are a scaled-back version of Keighley’s initial ambition to construct an entirely new stand with over 2,000 seats.

Keighley chief operating officer Steve Watkinson said: “These plans include a major refurbishment of The Danny Jones Stand, which would retain its title, and bring our facilities up-to-date.

“We’re also proposing an extension which will not only house new changing rooms but a heritage room to showcase memorabilia and celebrate the club’s rich history.

“It’s so important to us that the space also provides for community involvement – we are nothing as a club without support – so it’s crucial that we can involve local people.

“Our community rooms, which will include a gym and health suite, will give everyone the opportunity to be part of the Cougars community here.

“We’ve explored various options in terms of potential redevelopment, and we are all very excited to have finalised these plans.

“They are the right balance of respecting where we’ve come from, while making a significant investment in the club’s long-term future and continued success.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast