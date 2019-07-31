Mark Minichiello to retire

Mark Minichiello has confirmed he will retire at the end of the season.

The Hull FC forward, 37, has enjoyed a stellar career, making over 400 appearances during an 18-year stint in Super League and the NRL.

An Italy international, the back-rower joined the Black and Whites in 2015 and has made over 130 appearances for the club, playing in both of their Challenge Cup Final triumphs.

He played for South Sydney, Sydney Roosters and Gold Coast during his time in Australia.

“It was always going to be an extremely tough decision to make when you come towards the end of your career,” he said.

“I have enjoyed a fantastic 17-year playing career and my time here at Hull FC has been outstanding, so that made this decision so hard, but I guess that all good things have to come to an end at some stage.

“In future years, I want to be able to say that I finished my career at the right time. I still feel that I have a lot to offer to the team heading into the final few weeks of the season. And if I can come away with a Grand Final winners ring, then I will certainly be able to say that I retired at the right time.”

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford commented: “Mini has been an outstanding servant to the club, a real top recruit.

“He has had a real influence on setting the culture at the club in recent years – the whole group will take away what he has brought long into their careers.

“He’s one the greatest imports we’ve had during the Super League era. His level on consistency has been so high and still even at the age of 37, he’s showing so much energy and desire on the field.

“In time to come, he’ll be regarded as one of the great forwards to pull on a Black & White jersey.”

Meanwhile, Hull FC Chief Executive James Clark added: “Mark will go down as a modern day great who is amongst a small, elite group of players who have made a recognisable difference to the culture and success at our club.

“He has always carried himself with respect, humility and the utmost professionalism. On behalf of everyone who has had the pleasure of working with him at our club, I would like to congratulate Mark on his outstanding career and wish him, Milena and the boys the very best for their life back in Australia.”