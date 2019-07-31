Sky to broadcast every Championship play-off game

Sky Sports will show every game during the Championship play-offs.

The sport’s main broadcaster has confirmed to the RFL its intention to cover all six games as part of their end-of-season coverage.

It’s news that will be well-received within the game, with the calls for more Championship coverage growing regularly.

As it stands, Toronto, York, Toulouse, Leigh and Featherstone are the five teams in the play-off places, with Bradford the nearest chasers in sixth place, three points adrift with five games to go.

Sky have been criticised for their lack of Championship coverage in the past, but have increased their focus this year with the showing of Toronto’s games to go alongside their annual broadcast from the Summer Bash.

They will now expand their coverage once more, with the drama off the play-offs all set to be shown live.