Martin Jepson takes full ownership of Castleford Tigers

BUSINESSMAN and lifelong Castleford Tigers fan, Martin Jepson, has agreed the terms of an option agreement to purchase the Castleford Tigers shares owned by Janet and Ian Fulton.

The option agreement has to be triggered on or before January 31st 2025.

Work will start immediately on restructuring the Board of the club with Jepson willing to talk to parties interested in joining him on what will be an exciting and ambitious journey for the Tigers.

Jepson said today: “I am thrilled to have concluded this agreement which will allow me to attract new, like-minded investors to the club. I have been a lifelong fan, and it is my ambition to take the club and its fans on a journey of success and to replicate former glories.

Jepson added: “With the news on this agreement, the expectation of a strong grading under the IMG system, the signing of the S106 Axiom agreement for the new stand development and recent investment from Wakefield Councils Rugby League Resilience Fund, the future looks good for the club.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the future ahead and I am totally committed to both the club and its fans and giving 100% to this project. When I joined the Board, I said that I wanted to secure the club’s immediate future under the IMG regime and bring long-term stability and that will remain the focus.

“Castleford Tigers means so much to me and the community and I will never take the fans’ loyalty or support for granted. The fans have been starved of real success in recent years and I will do everything in my power to deliver excellence on the playing field and improved fan engagement at all times.

“There is lots of work to be done, starting immediately, and I recognise that I cannot do it all on my own. I have always said that we would be open to new investment into the club and would welcome the opportunity to speak to any individuals interested in joining me on this journey to help realise our collective ambition.”

The Fulton family have been represented on the Board for over 30 years, with Ian now standing down from the Chairman’s role with immediate effect with Jepson taking over full control of the day to day running of the club.

Jepson added: “I would like to thank both Ian and Janet along with the Fulton family, for all they have done for the Club over the years, and they will always be welcome back at Wheldon Road at any time.

“They have created a lasting legacy and without their support, the club simply would not have survived, and we will be forever grateful for that. I would also like to thank Board Director, Dion Lowe, for his assistance in enabling this Agreement.”

Ian Fulton has said: “Cas has been a large part of myself and my family’s life for many years not only as a director and chairman but as a fan.”

“My late parents supported the club over many years and like them l have continued this for the last 10 years.

“It has been no secret that the club was always open for new investors and with Martin Jepson’s involvement and investment the time is now right for myself and family to pass the club on .

“Martin brings a wealth of experience in business and a passion to drive the club forward and I wish him every success in doing so and I’m sure as fans you will support him”.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow Directors Mark Grattan, Steve Vause, Dion Lowe and Rob Clarkson for their support and commitment and to staff members past and present.

“Finally thank you to all the loyal fans who support our club and the many friends both myself and my family have made.”

