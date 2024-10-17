Hull KR prop George King makes move to Super League rivals

HULL KR prop George King will join Super League rivals Huddersfield Giants on a four-year deal.

The former Warrington and Hull KR man brings a wealth of experience to the Giants pack, recently competing in a Challenge Cup and a Grand Final during his career, and will spend the next four years at the John Smith’s Stadium with the Giants.

Local to the area, King will join his hometown club at the age of 29 after a career which has seen him feature for Warrington Wolves, Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR in Super League with more than 190 Super League appearances to his name so far.

Kin said: “Being a local lad, I can’t wait to get started and rip in, pull on the jersey of my hometown club.

“Ten years ago I was in the Giants academy playing with some lads who are still in Super League now and I know some others in the team. I’m looking forward to getting in and bonding with them and the new players that are coming in.”

Head Coach Luke Robinson also commented on securing George King to the Giants for 2025 and beyond: “He’s a no nonsense, tough prop and he’s got a really good carry and a quick play the ball which is crucial for our nines playing off him.

“He does a lot of the unselfish defensive work that people don’t appreciate but is crucial to the team and our success in 2025, he’s captained at club level and international level, so we’re hoping he can bring them leadership qualities to us.

“We have a strong pack here, and he compliments the likes of Thomas (Burgess), Oliver (Wilson), Matty (English) and everyone else.”

