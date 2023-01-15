Mason Lino on his future at Wakefield Trinity, coaching changes and his time at the Super League club so far

AMIDST all the players and coaching changes of the last two years at Wakefield Trinity, there has been one constant in the side – Mason Lino.

The former New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights halfback joined the West Yorkshire side ahead of the 2021 Super League season and has overseen three coaches in his time at the club so far – Chris Chester, Willie Poching and Mark Applegarth.

That being said, Lino is enjoying himself at Belle Vue and has revealed just how settled him and his family are at the club.

“I’m heading into my third year here and there have been a lot of changes,” Lino told League Express.

“There seems to have been two coaching changes every year! It’s been good so far and I’m really enjoying it and the boys have been really welcoming.

“My wife and that enjoy living here so we will see how it goes. I just want to play well for Wakefield so it was great to get out on the field again against Halifax.”

Lino is out of contract at the end of the 2023 season, but the halfback’s desire is to focus on his body and his rugby at present before going into thoughts about his future.

“I haven’t been thinking about it so much really; I’m not really focused on it,” Lino continued.

“I knew going into the season it would be the last one of my contract so I just wanted to make sure I got my body right and hopefully put in some good performances and see where that takes me.”

It’s fair to say that Lino has been a massive hit in West Yorkshire, with the halfback registering over 400 points in just 53 appearances for Trinity.

And following the departure of captain Jacob Miller, Lino will be expected to shoulder most of the responsibility as a halfback, though Lee Gaskell is an experienced playmaker alongside him.