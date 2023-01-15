Leigh Leopards deal for NRL powerhouse ‘unlikely’ according to Australian publication

LEIGH LEOPARDS have been making waves in the transfer market in recent weeks and months following the club’s promotion to Super League.

Owner Derek Beaumont has already overseen the signing of Zak Hardaker, Ricky Leutele and Gareth O’Brien whilst Warrington Wolves stars Jack Hughes, Rob Mulhern, Matt Davis and Oliver Holmes have also made the move.

In recent days, though, Leigh were linked with a move for Sydney Roosters powerhouse Jared Waerea-Hargreaves as per Rugby League Live.

That signing would have been a massive statement for the Leopards, however, Australian publication zerotackle looks to have poured cold water on any speculation by declaring: “It’s unclear if there is any interest from the Roosters in allowing a deal to happen immediately, although it would appear unlikely on the surface given the club also lost Siosiua Taukeiaho to the Super League this season.”

Waerea-Hargreaves, who has been the lynchpin of the Sydney pack in recent years, is out of contract at the end of the 2023 NRL season but whether the Roosters want to extend the New Zealand international’s deal is a question that cannot be answered with certainty as of yet.