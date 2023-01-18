Mason Lino on Kevin Proctor signing and Mark Applegarth and his new system at Wakefield Trinity

WAKEFIELD TRINITY ran out 28-16 winners against Halifax Panthers at the weekend in a pre-season friendly for Reece Lyne’s testimonial.

Among those playing was Wakefield halfback Mason Lino who has been a revelation since making the move to Belle Vue back in 2020.

Over 50 appearances later and Trinity have a new coach going into the 2023 Super League season in the shape of Mark Applegarth.

Willie Poching had taken Wakefield to safety back in 2020 after guiding Trinity to tenth last season, but exited the West Yorkshire club at the end of 2022 and now Lino has enjoyed the coaching change under Mark Applegarth.

Lino played the full game against Halifax and was happy to get through the game and explained what’s it been like to work under Applegarth.

“The lungs were a bit dusty there, I managed to get through the 80 minutes, but it was good to get out there,” Lino told League Express.

“It’s been solid, Mash (Mark Applegarth) and the team have put us all on a pretty tough program at the moment but it’s been good for us.

“We’ve been starting to gel a bit as a team so we will see how we go in the next few weeks.

“I’ve been enjoying it 100%; it’s different, but it’s something that all the players have bought in to really well. We’ve worked really hard and bought into the system well. I’m enjoying it.”

Applegarth has been busy in the transfer market during the off-season and one of those he has brought in is former Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand international star Kevin Proctor.

For Lino, Proctor’s class is evident already.

“All the new signings have been class, look at Kev there, he’s professional and played at the highest level you can play.

“The way he carries himself at training has been great. I know a lot of us young fellas – though I’m not so young anymore! – will pick off that and use it going forward.”

Proctor has almost 300 NRL appearances under his belt after spells at Melbourne Storm and the Gold Coast, but the 33-year-old has swapped the sunny Australian beaches for the cold weather of Wakefield.

That being said, it’s obvious that Proctor will bring a lot to the West Yorkshire outfit and Lino can see that already.