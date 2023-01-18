Ex-Hull FC and Hull KR star Albert Kelly finds new club following Brisbane Broncos release

FORMER Hull FC and Hull KR star Albert Kelly has found a new rugby league side after being released by the Brisbane Broncos.

The halfback had spent six seasons in Super League, joining the Robins in 2015 and registering 43 appearances in East Hull.

After two years at Craven Park, Kelly moved across the river to sign for derby rivals Hull FC, where he spent four seasons.

Kelly became a cult hero at the MKM Stadium, registering almost 80 appearances and helping the Black and Whites to the Challenge Cup Final in 2017.

The 31-year-old joined the Brisbane Broncos ahead of the 2021 NRL season and spent two seasons at Red Hill before being released.

Now, Kelly has signed for the Redcliffe Dolphins – the Dolphins’ feeder team – which means his NRL career isn’t over just yet if Wayne Bennett looks for inspiration from the local side.

In his career, the halfback has made 59 appearances in the NRL, with 14 appearances for the Cronulla Sharks, 33 for the Gold Coast Titans and 12 for the Broncos.