Match review panel softens ahead of double-header but Wakefield Trinity star set for big ban

Wakefield Trinity hooker Liam Hood faces a suspension of between three and five matches for a shoulder charge in last week’s win over Hull FC.

The incident went unpunished during the game, but the match review panel have referred Hood to a tribunal on a Grade D charge and he is set to miss the remainder of the season.

The panel appear to have mellowed ahead of Super League’s controversial Bank Holiday double-header, with Hood one of only two players to receive a ban from the last round of games.

The other is Catalans Dragons’ Michael McIlorum, who will miss Thursday’s French derby at Toulouse Olympique after copping a one-match ban for Grade A dangerous contact in last week’s defeat to Salford Red Devils.

Wigan Warriors’ John Bateman, Hull KR’s George King and Huddersfield Giants’ Sam Hewitt all escaped bans despite Grade A charges of other contrary behaviour, dangerous contact and a high tackle respectively.

Castleford Tigers’ Bureta Faraimo was handed a caution for contact with a match official.