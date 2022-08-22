Leeds Rhinos to welcome three big returnees for Huddersfield Giants clash

Kruise Leeming is among three players back in Leeds Rhinos contention ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Huddersfield Giants.

The Leeds captain has been named in Rohan Smith’s 21-man squad for the fixture, having been out since the beginning of July with a foot injury.

The Rhinos also welcome Tom Briscoe back from the ankle injury that has kept him on the sidelines for the past four months, while David Fusitu’a can return after serving a two-match ban.

Cameron Smith and Liam Tindall drop out of the squad with leg and thumb injuries respectively.

Harry Newman (hamstring), Tom Holroyd (elbow), Bodene Thompson (rib), James Donaldson (knee) and Max Simpson (ankle) remain sidelined for the Rhinos.

Huddersfield have Will Pryce back following a two-match suspension, in the only change to their squad.

Jack Ashworth is not recalled after serving his own ban as Ian Watson sticks with the players that earned a win over Castleford Tigers last week.

Jermaine McGillvary (knee), Ashton Golding (hamstring), Josh Jones (groin), Jack Cogger (hip) are still out injured.

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants – Headingley, Wednesday 8pm

Leeds: 2 David Fusitu’a, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 11 James Bentley, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Zane Tetetavno, 14 Brad Dwyer, 16 Richie Myler, 20 Tom Briscoe, 21 Morgan Gannon, 22 Sam Walters, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 26 Corey Johnson, 27 Muizz Mustapha, 32 Jack Sinfield, 33 Zak Hardaker.

Huddersfield: 1 Will Pryce, 4 Ricky Leutele, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 17 Owen Trout, 19 Adam O’Brien, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Louis Senior, 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Innes Senior, 26 Nathan Mason, 29 Sam Hewitt, 37 Toby King.