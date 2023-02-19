Matt Dufty promises best is yet to come from him and Warrington Wolves

MATT DUFTY says Super League will see much more of him this season.

Fullback Dufty was a mid-season arrival at Warrington Wolves in 2022, playing six matches for a team that badly struggled for form under new head coach Daryl Powell.

The former St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs man injured his foot on debut against Huddersfield Giants and admits he was not at full fitness, making the prospect of a fully-fit Dufty an enticing one ahead of the new campaign.

“I hurt my foot in that first game and battled that the rest of the year,” Dufty told League Express.

“It’s fine now, I’m not having any problems with it. I just want to show the boys what I can do.

“I wasn’t at 100 per cent last year. I still played alright footy but I know I can play a lot better.”

Dufty believes Warrington will improve greatly on their disastrous eleventh-place finish last year, most crucially because of a pack bolstered by two former NRL team-mates in Paul Vaughan and the currently-suspended Josh McGuire.

“I think Vaughany will be close to being the best frontrower in the comp,” said Dufty.

“(McGuire) just brings a lot of experience, class and a bit of leadership. They’re going to be great for the team.

“We’ve got a massive pack and it’s exciting. Last year we struggled a bit, but this year we’ve got a huge pack.

“That’ll unlock George (Williams), then we’ve got Drinky (Josh Drinkwater, signed from Catalans Dragons) who’s good for the squad and we’ve got two great hookers. We’ve got a lot of class everywhere.”

Dufty is particularly excited to play more with Williams.

“George and I started to get a good combination last year; we were running off each other and scoring a few tries off each other,” he said.

“I think he’s one of the best halfbacks in the world, so I’m excited to play some more footy with him.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.