Andy Ackers delighted to sign new deal as Salford Red Devils retain duo

ANDY ACKERS said Salford Red Devils “feels like home” after extending his stay with the club until 2026.

The hooker is now in his fourth season with the club, after the former Swinton Lions and London Broncos man joined from Toronto Wolfpack after their 2020 demise.

His career has reached new heights with Salford, becoming one of the form hookers in Super League last season as Paul Rowley’s side marched to the play-offs.

And he was rewarded with a first England call-up last autumn, making his full international debut in the World Cup against Greece.

“I am made up to have my future sorted with Salford,” said the 29-year-old after the new four-year contract was announced.

“The decision was a no-brainier. I love the lads and the staff here; it feels like home.”

Ackers previously worked under Rowley at Toronto and the head coach has been delighted to see Ackers’ progress.

“I’ve worked with Andy for several years now and have watched him mature into a fantastic player,” said Rowley.

“He’s worked tremendously hard with drive and determination to achieve his goals whilst having a selfless team-first mentality. Andy is a great player and a fantastic team-mate.”

Jack Ormondroyd has also signed a new deal with Salford, keeping him at the AJ Bell Stadium until the end of 2025.

The 31-year-old prop is another player who thrived under Rowley last season and he was given the number eight shirt this season as a mark of his progress.

“He continues to work hard in everything he does and typifies the qualities and core values of the group,” said Rowley of former Featherstone Rovers and Leeds Rhinos player Ormondroyd.

“He’s fantastic to coach and a real leader within the group, so his retention is another example of the club’s commitment to the succession of the team and therefore a real positive for our club.”

The contract renewals come hot on the heels of Salford securing reigning Man of Steel Brodie Croft on a historic deal until 2030.

