Matt Frawley tells Leeds Rhinos fans what they can expect as he speaks out on unsuccessful Huddersfield Giants spell

THOUGH NRL players often make the move to Super League, it’s uncommon to hear them do it twice.

For halfback Matt Frawley, that is however, just the case.

The 29-year-old first moved to UK shores back in 2019 to link up with Huddersfield Giants on a two-year deal.

However, it’s fair to say that the move didn’t work out, with Frawley leaving the John Smith’s Stadium after just 12 months into his two-year contract, registering 22 appearances in the process.

But, the former Canberra Raiders man insists that he has learnt from that spell and is a much better player and person for that experience at Huddersfield.

“I’ve been asked about why it didn’t work out at Huddersfield a fair bit but there’s never one thing that goes wrong, it’s probably a culmination of a lot of things. So, on reflection, individually and collectively we could have done things better,” Frawley told League Express.

“I went to Huddersfield with an open mind and left there with no regrets in terms of preparation I put in for that year. It didn’t work out for me there and it didn’t out for us as a team either that year.

“I learned plenty about myself, I moved on just 12 months into a two-year deal and I think I am better for the experience.”

In terms of what Leeds fans can expect from Frawley, it’s the workmanlike and game management areas that the halfback prides himself on.

“I’m a halfback that likes to game manage and play to my strengths. This time around I know I can do and, probably more importantly, I know what I can’t do,” Frawley continued.

“I need to play to my strengths and let other blokes do what they want to do and try and facilitate those blokes with me playing my best game.

“I hope they will see an organising type of halfback, but also a competitor and a team-first sort of player.”

