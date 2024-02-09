Ex-St Helens and Hull FC man Josh Simm reveals he turned down two clubs to join Castleford Tigers

FORMER St Helens and Hull FC outside back Josh Simm has revealed that he turned down two clubs to join Castleford Tigers for their rebuild in 2024.

After finishing second bottom of Super League in 2023, the Tigers have a new coaching staff and a brand new team with ex-Batley Bulldogs boss Craig Lingard taking up the reins at The Jungle.

Along with Lingard, there are plenty of fresh faces donning the Castleford jerseys next season, with 22-year-old Simm one of those.

Simm, who began his career with Saints and went on to register seven tries in 19 appearances over a four-year period, spent 2023 at second tier Australian side Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

The 22-year-old made 23 appearances for the Seagulls last season, but Simm concedes that a move to Castleford was made early on in the year, despite two offers from NRL feeder clubs.

“I don’t know to be fair, it was pretty early on in the year when I made the decision,” Simm told League Express.

“I did have an option to stay out there – I got two offers out there to stay but I said early on that Cas is where I wanted to be.

“I wanted to be back in Super League to prove myself. If I wasn’t getting an NRL gig then I wanted to come back and prove myself over here.

“They were both feeder teams with the option of doing a six-week pre-season with Sydney Roosters so it was good to see clubs wanted me but I was – and am – all in at Cas.”

Simm signed a two-year deal with the Tigers and has been handed the number 2 shirt by coach Lingard for 2024.

