Matt Parcell makes permanent Robins switch

Matt Parcell has completed a permanent move to Hull Kingston Rovers for the 2020 season.

The hooker joined the club on loan from Leeds for the closing stages of the season and impressed under head coach Tony Smith.

Now, the Australian, a former Dream Team member, has signed a one-year deal with Rovers for next year.

It was always the plan to stay here for 2020 so it is great to get the deal sorted and have the opportunity to work with (head coach) Tony Smith again, which I really enjoyed,” Parcell said.

“I loved the freedom that I was given to play rugby here. Tony has given me that licence to play what’s in front of me and that is when I play at my best.

“The direction that the club is heading in, with all of the new signings, is exciting and I’m happy to be a part of that.

“Since I joined towards the back end of last season, the fans were nothing but exceptional towards me and I can’t wait to be back playing for them once more.”