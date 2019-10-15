Giants confirm Golding signing

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed the signing of former Leeds Rhinos fullback Ashton Golding on a three-year deal, first revealed in League Express.

Golding has spent his entire career with the Rhinos to date but has had several loan spells. On his latest spell with Featherstone Rovers in 2019, Golding helped the West Yorkshire side make the Championship Grand Final only to lost out to Toronto Wolfpack.

“I’ve watched him quite a bit this year and he’s been a stand out at Featherstone and was key to their success this year,” said Giants Head Coach, Simon Woolford.

“He does a really good job defensively which is really important in a full-back.”

“He’s very good with the defensive side of things, he puts his body on the line and his effort is first class.”

“From an attacking point of view, he’s very fast, his passing game is something that has improved from the first time I’ve watched him and that’ll be something we’ll look to keep improving.”

“He’s got a level head, he’s professional and he works hard and these are all things that we’re looking for in recruits to Huddersfield Giants in 2020”

Ashton Golding insisted that the opportunity of playing at the highest level was his main motivations for the move.

“The main thing for me was an opportunity to play in Super League and be able to compete at the highest level for this historic club.”

“I’m just trying to be the best person that I can be – I’m here to learn and I’ve spoken to the coaching staff and I believe that they’re the right people to bring out the best in me.”

“I like to defend, I like the defensive side of the game and under Ryan Carr at Featherstone I feel like I’ve developed my offensive side and I’d like to be able to test myself at Super League level.”

“I can’t wait to get going, get training and meet all the lads and understand the differences in the clubs.”