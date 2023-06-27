Matt Peet admits admiration for Super League centre as Wigan Warriors boss hails club’s ambitious signings

IT’S been a busy week for Wigan Warriors in terms of recruitment.

The Warriors have signed Kruise Leeming, Tiaki Chan and Sam Walters with all three being confirmed in the past two days.

However, a player that Wigan continue to be linked with is Catalans Dragons centre Adam Keighran with Wigan head coach Peet confirming that he does admire him as a player.

“He is a player we have identified as a potential target, whether we will sign him or not, I do admire him as a player. He is out of contract so I can see why the link has been made,” Peet said.

“Ultimately he is a Catalans player and there is nothing further than that. He is a good player and has a lot to like about him.”

The recent signings, according to Peet, shows Wigan’s ambitions.

“It is good to know the club is looking to improve and I believe those three new faces will add something to the squad but that is for next year.

“It’s helpful because it means you can allow you to shift your focus back to the weekly processes as a coach. As a coaching staff and Kris (Radlinski) and Ian (Lenagan), you have got to invest time and effort to recruit in the market.

“It shows the club’s vision for the future and that we are ambitious. I am pleased with the type of player and person we have recruited.

“We will be looking to manage the cap as best we can.”