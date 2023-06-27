All 11 Super League and NRL games to be broadcast live on TV and stream this weekend

ANOTHER week of rugby league action is upon us and what a weekend it promises to be.

The live TV and stream action begins on Thursday when Cronulla Sharks go up against the St George Illawarra Dragons before Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters round off the weekend on Sunday.

Here is the full TV/stream schedule for this weekend:

Thursday 29th June

​NRL Premiership – Cronulla Sharks vs St George Illawarra Dragons – Watch NRL – 10.50am kick-off

Super League – Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports Main Event/Arena – 8pm kick-off​

Friday 30th June

NRL Premiership – New Zealand Warriors vs South Sydney Rabbitohs – Watch NRL – 9am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers – Watch NRL – 11am kick-off

Super League – Leigh Leopards vs Hull KR – Sky Sports Arena – 8pm kick-off​

Saturday 1st July

NRL Premiership – Canberra Raiders vs Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL – 6am kick-off

​NRL Premiership – North Queensland Cowboys vs Wests Tigers – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 8.30am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Brisbane Broncos vs The Dolphins – Watch NRL – 10.35am kick-off

Super League – Hull FC vs Catalans Dragons – Our League – 3pm kick-off

Sunday 2nd July

NRL Premiership – Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights – Watch NRL – 5am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Manly Sea Eagles vs Sydney Roosters – Watch NRL – 7.05am kick-off