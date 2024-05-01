Matt Peet gives insight into Wigan Warriors’ recruitment and retention plans following May 1 deadline and ahead of 2025 Super League season

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has revealed that his club will be focused on keeping the majority of his playing group together for 2025 and beyond.

With the May 1 deadline having come and gone, those players out of contract at the end of the season are able to negotiate with other clubs.

However, the Warriors have already tied down the likes of Bevan French and Jai Field to new contracts – and Peet has explained why there won’t be much turnover in his squad for next season and why that is a good thing moving forward.

“It’s a good sign for us when you are not expecting your squad to look too different next year. We like the group we’ve got and feel like it will improve over the next few years with it being a young group,” Peet said.

“I don’t see us doing a great deal of business, but we always have an open mind and an eye on the market but the salary cap and quota is there for a reason.

“It means you can concentrate on your work which is developing players and the team. Recruitment is important and it can be a way of adding to the group. But I think most coaches just prefer to coach.”

The Warriors have just five players out of contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season: Mike Cooper, Jacob Douglas (one-year extension option), Ryan Hampshire, Willie Isa and Patrick Mago (one-year extension option).

