Super League Round Ten refereeing appointments as Jack Smith gets marquee gig

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a weekend of action it promises to be!

The action kicks off on Thursday when Wigan Warriors host Catalans Dragons at the DW Stadium before three fixtures take place on Friday night.

Those fixtures see Huddersfield Giants take on Salford Red Devils as London Broncos travel to Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves do battle against Hull FC.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Hull KR host St Helens at Craven Park before Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers round things off in the evening.

But, who will be refereeing those games?

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons

02nd May, KO: 20:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: A. Billington

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: R. Connolly

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils

03rd May, KO: 19:45

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: L. Bland

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle

Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos

03rd May, KO: 20:00

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: N. Bennett

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis

Video Referee: L. Rush

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

03rd May, KO: 20:00

M Com: R. Connolly

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: S. Houghton

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: G. Jones

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Hull KR v St Helens

04th May, KO: 15:00

M Com: M. Hawkes

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: J. Kinsley

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: A. Moore

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers

04th May, KO: 17:30

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte

Touch Judge 1: P. Marklove

Touch Judge 2: R. Cox

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: A. Smith

