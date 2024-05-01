Super League Round Ten refereeing appointments as Jack Smith gets marquee gig

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon us and what a weekend of action it promises to be!
The action kicks off on Thursday when Wigan Warriors host Catalans Dragons at the DW Stadium before three fixtures take place on Friday night.
Those fixtures see Huddersfield Giants take on Salford Red Devils as London Broncos travel to Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves do battle against Hull FC.
Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Hull KR host St Helens at Craven Park before Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers round things off in the evening.
But, who will be refereeing those games?
Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons
02nd May, KO: 20:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: A. Billington
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: R. Connolly
Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils
03rd May, KO: 19:45
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: L. Bland
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle
Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos
03rd May, KO: 20:00
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: N. Bennett
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis
Video Referee: L. Rush
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite
Warrington Wolves v Hull FC
03rd May, KO: 20:00
M Com: R. Connolly
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: S. Houghton
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: G. Jones
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Hull KR v St Helens
04th May, KO: 15:00
M Com: M. Hawkes
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: J. Kinsley
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: A. Moore
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers
04th May, KO: 17:30
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: A. Belafonte
Touch Judge 1: P. Marklove
Touch Judge 2: R. Cox
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: A. Smith
