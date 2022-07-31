Matt Peet: Harry Smith can lead Wigan Warriors’ future

Wigan Warriors could be built around Harry Smith in the years to come if he continues his progress, says Wigan coach Matt Peet.

The halfback’s development has not always been smooth, after he debuted in 2019 and played a minor role in their League Leaders’ Shield success of 2020 before being thrust into a key role in a struggling Wigan side last season.

Smith came in for criticism at times but has hit back this year with impressive displays under his former youth team coach Peet, not least in the Challenge Cup Final with a match-winning try assist and man-of-the-match display.

Skipper Thomas Leuluai may currently be injured, but the 22-year-old is now first-choice scrum-half by right rather than default, and few people have been more delighted to see Smith succeed than Peet.

“I’m really pleased with Harry this year, and really proud of him,” said the Wigan coach.

“There’s no denying last year was a difficult time for him, playing so many games in a team that was chasing consistency.

“I think he’s been an outstanding performer for us this year. He plays a game beyond his years, in the way he gets around the park.

“He’s got a good Rugby League IQ, his core skills are good, and he’s a competitor, so he’s a good fit for us.

“I hope he can establish himself as someone we can build on for a while.”

Smith has been pleased with his general form this year and is looking to keep that progress going.

“I’ve been able to put in a few good performances back-to-back which is something I wanted to build on from last year,” he said.

“When I missed the first few games of the season, with Tommy and Cade (Cust) playing, it gave me a hunger and desire to work even harder to get better, to get in the team and to take my chance when I got it. I feel I managed to do that.”

Smith says he has been helped this year by the arrival of one of Super League’s great halfbacks, Lee Briers, as assistant coach.

“We’re having a lot of chats about what he wants from me and how I can get better, and that’s been going on since the start of the year,” he said.

“(Briers helps on) making sure my involvements are good every time I touch the ball, and making sure I don’t waste plays. If I build my game and control the team, stuff will come off the back of that.”

If Smith can continue his form through to the end of the season, he might even be an outside bet for England at the World Cup.

He played for England Knights back in 2019 and is also eligible to play for Wales, but the international game is not at the forefront of his mind just now.

“It would be nice to play in a World Cup; it’s a privilege not many players can get to do,” he said.

“But at the moment I’m just concentrating on playing well week in, week out for Wigan.”

But Peet said: “When they start doing it in play-off games and finals, consistently, then the next step is international Rugby League. I think he’s heading in the right direction.”

