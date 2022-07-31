Wakefield Trinity coaches keeping squad calm through relegation battle says Corey Hall

Wakefield Trinity’s coaching staff kept the squad calm during their losing run and slump to the bottom of the Super League table, according to Corey Hall.

As well as ending a 17-match losing run against their rivals, last Friday’s victory at Castleford Tigers also lifted them off the foot of the table.

A streak of five defeats had preceded it but young centre Hall says Willie Poching and his coaching team kept the players cool as the pressure of a relegation fight intensified.

He said: “It just shows the character we’ve got as a group. Some teams might go into their shell and play with anxiety, you might not throw the pass that you’d normally throw. We just took it in our stride.

“I’d say it’s the coaching staff, keeping us all together so we don’t panic. You look to your coaches and when you don’t see any panic in them, it wears off on the group as well.”

This is Hall’s first season as a Super League regular and his first back at Wakefield, where he previously played scholarship rugby, after returning from Leeds Rhinos.

He has found the coaches, including Poching’s assistants Francis Cummins and Mark Applegarth, invaluable throughout the year.

“I had Mash (Applegarth) as a head of youth last time, so I knew what I was coming back to. It wasn’t a shock and I’ve loved it,” said Hall.

“All of them have been class, giving me tips. Even the players as well, like Bill (Tupou) and Reece (Lyne), I always listen to what they have to say and take it on board.

“And Dave (Fifita) and the NRL lads, they’ve played against some of the best in the world. I take it all in.

“I’ve loved it this year. At Leeds under (Richard) Agar I didn’t get the game time but I’m still a young lad, I’m still 19. I’m learning and developing.

“I didn’t sulk or anything, I thought it’s part of the process and you’ve got to trust it sometimes.

“When the opportunity came to come here, I took it with both hands.

“I worked hard in pre-season and Willie and the coaching staff gave me the opportunity. I can’t thank him enough.”

