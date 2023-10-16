Matt Peet keen for Wigan Warriors to play World Club Challenge in Australia

WIGAN coach Matt Peet would like to head to Australia next February to take on NRL champions Penrith Panthers for the World Club Challenge after the Warriors’ 10-2 victory over Catalans Dragons in the Super League Grand Final on Saturday.

“We want to go there (to Penrith) and we would look forward to it,” said Peet.

“It would be an honour, although I haven’t really thought about it carefully. But I know the club would be willing to go there and it’s an exciting thing for the future. We can start to think about that on Tuesday.

“This club has a great history playing in that competition and it’s where we should be. We will play them anywhere but I will let those people higher in the club than me sort it all out.”

And Peet also paid tribute to the club’s departing owner Ian Lenagan, who has sold his interest to the club’s new owner Mike Danson.

“It’s hard to summarise, but for us to get the win tonight is fitting for Ian,” said Peet.

“The thing that he tried to instil, or he did instil, was a winning culture. And there are so many things that underpin that. It encompasses how you do everything, not just how you play the game. During his tenure he has led the club through some good times and some tough times, including the Covid times.

“One thing I’ve learned from watching him is how you lead people in tough times. I have so much admiration for him and I hope he enjoys this victory because he and his family deserve it. They have made so much sacrifice for this club, not just financially but also the time and commitment and the sleepless nights. I hope we have left him a great memory tonight.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.