Newcastle Thunder signing “shocked” at club’s demise just a week after being guaranteed first-team contract

IF you hadn’t noticed, Newcastle Thunder will not be playing in League One in 2024.

In fact, the north east club may not be playing rugby league at all next season with Thunder withdrawing from the competition due to financial issues.

A statement from the club last Friday morning read: “Following the official confirmation that Newcastle Thunder has been relegated from the Betfred Championship this season, Newcastle Thunder Ltd has made the difficult decision not to participate in next season’s competition.

“It is with great sadness that we make this announcement. Growing rugby league in the North East was an incredible journey, and we are all devastated that it did not work out. Unfortunately, the impact of COVID-19, combined with the low levels of regional growth and development in the game, means it just isn’t feasible to continue.

“We will be fulfilling all our player and staff contracts and will do our best to support them in finding new positions where possible. The time all our staff and players have put into the club reflects how much we have invested in Newcastle Thunder and is a testament to the hard work they’ve carried out.

“The Board at Newcastle Thunder would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated current and former staff, players, coaches, volunteers, and generous sponsors. Their unwavering support has been instrumental in sustaining our competitiveness throughout the years.”

Of course, a plethora of staff as well as the playing squad are now effectively unemployed with one incoming Newcastle signing – Dan White – expressing his surprise at the news that permeated the rugby league airwaves on Friday night just a week after being ‘guaranteed’ a first-team contract.

White, who played for Thunder’s reserves whilst studying at university in 2023, told League Express: “I found out on Friday morning about the club. I was shocked as it was only a week prior I was told I was guaranteed a first-team contract.

“It really affected me personally as I’ve worked incredibly hard over the past year in the university set-up and the England universities set-up to put my self into contention for the position.

“I have a lot of memories at the club and some great moments there. It’s sad to see the club fall the way it has. I just hope it’s not end of the road.”

Meanwhile, Thunder star Marcus Walker has revealed that he has had a few ‘phone calls’ about where he will lay his hat in 2024 after describing the events of the weekend.

“We found out the afternoon before the statement was made by the club, Chris (Thorman – Newcastle head coach) sent a message to the team informing us that there was some news coming out in the morning and that he fully supports us and will help us so he couldn’t have done much more on that front really,” Walker told League Express.

“I wouldn’t say it’s scary, it’s something that can be quite normal in the sport, as a contract-based sport you can be put in tricky situations.

“I didn’t sort a deal until late last year so I’m not particularly scared this year. I’ve had quite a few meetings and phone calls, my agent is working hard and hopefully we will be sorted in the coming days/weeks.

“The scarier part is the league structure. I think most people want to know how the leagues are going to look.”

