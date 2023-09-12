Matt Peet signs new long-term deal with Wigan Warriors

WIGAN WARRIORS boss Matt Peet has agreed to remain as head coach for a further four-years, until the end of the 2027 season.

Peet joined Wigan 14 years ago as an Academy player and has progressed through a number of roles.

He began his coaching journey at Westhoughton and Wigan St Patrick’s before moving back to Wigan as Scholarship coach in 2008. He progressed quickly through the Scholarship and Academy coaching ranks eventually becoming Head of Youth Performance in 2013.

After a brief spell away at Sale Sharks Rugby Union, he returned as assistant first-team coach before landing the Head Coach position in November 2021.

He made an immediate impact in his first season in charge leading Wigan to a first Challenge Cup title in nine years, beating Huddersfield Giants 16-14 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and had won Betfred Coach of the Month on three occasions.

On signing the new deal, Peet said: “The Club is in my DNA, and as a leader, my role here is very clear. Walking into our environment every day, and seeing the quality of staff and players we have here, we’re all committed to striving to be one of the best sporting organisations in the UK, and I’m incredibly proud to extend my time with the Club.

“I would like to thank the fans for their support over the last two seasons. I hope they can see the direction we are travelling and share my optimism about what is possible.

“The board have shown great faith in me and I strive every day to repay that trust not just in a winning rugby team but one that represents Wigan with style and integrity.”

Chief Executive Kris Radlinski said: “We have known for a while that we have a very talented coach on our hands. In a short space of time, Matt has grown into one of the most respected Head Coaches in Super League.

“His man management and communication skills are there for all to see. He drives a culture of honesty and connectivity on a daily basis which leads to the players going the extra mile for each other. Our board of Directors recognised that Matt being here for four more years on a significant extension is such an important signing in the next evolution of our great club. I look forward to watching his journey unfold.”