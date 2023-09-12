Huddersfield Giants’ Luke Yates and Salford Red Devils’ Brad Singleton learn tribunal fate

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS’ Luke Yates and Salford Red Devils’ Brad Singleton have learnt their fate at tribunals tonight.

Both men were appealing Grade B charges which have resulted in one-match bans for the forwards, with Yates challenging a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge and Singleton a Grade B High Tackle.

Yates was unsuccessful in his challenge, pleading Guilty but challenging the grading of a Grade B. The grading was found to be correct with the Huddersfield star serving a one-game suspension and having to pay a £500 fine.

For Singleton, he too was unsuccessful and will serve his one-game ban.

