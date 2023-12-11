Matt Peet’s plan to build Wigan Warriors team around leading player

MATT PEET intends to build his Wigan team around promising halfback Harry Smith.

The 23-year-old signed a new four-year deal with the club last week, keeping him at the club until the end of 2027.

That ends any rumours of NRL interest for now, following an excellent year in which Smith shone on both the domestic and international stages.

He led Wigan to the League Leaders’ Shield and then Grand Final glory, a year after also playing a pivotal role in winning the Challenge Cup.

Smith was handed a full England debut in mid-season, when he scored a try and nine goals against France, and then played all three of their autumn games against Tonga and was named player of the series.

Those displays even earned him a place on the four-man shortlist for the International Rugby League Golden Boot, although he missed out on the prize to New Zealand’s James Fisher-Harris.

Wigan coach Matt Peet has been handsomely rewarded for placing faith in Smith as his number seven since taking charge two years ago, having mentored him in the junior ranks.

“We are delighted that Harry will be at the club for at least four more years,” said Peet.

“His development on and off the field has been outstanding and is a credit to his hard work and dedication.

“We feel we can build around Harry is a player and a person and the length of the contract shows his commitment to succeed at Wigan.”

Smith, who started out at Halton Farnworth Hornets and made his Warriors debut in 2019, said: “I’m really pleased to get the new deal sorted.

“Last year’s achievements have given me a real appetite for more. We are building something really special on and off the field.

“The new signings are a clear indication of that and I want to be a part of it.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.