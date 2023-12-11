Sam Hewitt given boost as Huddersfield Giants name squad numbers for 2024

SAM HEWITT has been given a prize promotion by receiving a Huddersfield starting shirt for 2024.

The 24-year-old Academy product has been a first-teamer since debuting in 2018 but had his best year yet in 2023 by making 15 appearances.

He started six matches, including the final three, and has now been awarded the number-twelve shirt previously worn by the retired Chris McQueen, after wearing 29 for the past two years.

The other vacant starting squad numbers at the Giants have all been taken by new signings.

Adam Swift will wear two after moving from Hull FC, replacing club legend Jermaine McGillvary, while Newcastle Knights recruit Adam Clune has taken the seven shirt previously occupied by Théo Fages.

Adam Milner, now a permanent Huddersfield player following a mid-season loan move from Castleford, picks up the nine jersey while former Parramatta Eel Jack Murchie will wear eleven, replacing retired duo Nathan Peats and Josh Jones.

Of Huddersfield’s other new additions, hooker Thomas Deakin and winger Elliot Wallis have been given shirts 19 and 20, back George Flanagan Jr is 32, and backrowers Hugo Salabio and Andre Savelio will wear 32 and 33.

Huddersfield 2024 squad numbers: 1 Jake Connor, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Kevin Naiqama, 5 Jake Bibby, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Adam Clune, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Adam Milner, 10 Joe Greenwood, 11 Jack Murchie, 12 Sam Hewitt, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Ash Golding, 15 Matty English, 16 Harry Rushton, 17 Oliver Wilson, 18 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 19 Thomas Deakin, 20 Elliot Wallis, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 Harvey Livett, 23 Oliver Russell, 24 Sam Halsall, 25 Fenton Rogers, 26 Hugo Salabio, 27 Kieran Rush, 29 Jack Billington, 30 Aidan McGowan, 31 Connor Carr, 32 George Flanagan Jr, 33 Andre Savelio.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.