Matt Peet’s pride as Wigan Warriors deliver – on and off the field – in World Club Challenge

MATT PEET was proud to see Wigan showcase themselves and all of Super League in a magnificent World Club Challenge on and off the field.

The hosts beat Penrith 16-12 in a match full of drama, controversy, skill and defensive steel – the latter in particular from Peet’s aptly-named Warriors.

But the Super League champions also did themselves proud by selling out the DW Stadium five weeks prior to the game, and delivering a memorable occasion which included pre-match performances by Heather Small and Russell Watson.

The attendance was almost double that achieved by the Panthers when they hosted St Helens in last year’s match, and visiting coach Ivan Cleary said afterwards that England was the natural home for the event.

And Peet was keen to praise not just his players, but everyone at the club who contributed to the night and the result.

“I feel like I’ve got a special group of players to coach, a really tight group of players and staff,” he said.

“It’s not just the performance staff, the vibe throughout the club is excellent. That’s the positivity around the ground tonight, the sell-out, the event that the club put on. It showcases the club and the competition. To win makes it a perfect night.”

Peet has now won every major trophy available to him after just over two years as head coach and only 66 matches, but he added: “It’s the players that win it.

“If you don’t have good players, you don’t have much success. The players have done what they’ve done. I love being a part of it and working with them.

“There’s plenty to build on, on and off the field. It was a special night. Who is to say we can’t have more nights like that?”

The deciding moment came as the hooter sounded, as Penrith’s Taylan May crossed the try-line while Wigan’s Jai Field and Abbas Miski tried to stop him grounding.

The video referee could not see conclusive evidence that a try had been scored, so the on-field call of no-try stood and gave Wigan victory.

“The players were more confident than me,” said Peet of the agonising wait for a decision.

“If it goes up as a try, it might get given. Once the decision was made to send it, I don’t think you see enough to clear it.”

That was not Field’s only moment of heroism in a sensational performance, with the fullback making several try-saving tackles including a particularly eye-catching one earlier in the second half, also on May, when Penrith seemed certain to score.

“Jai has been saving tries for seasons,” said Peet.

“I think he’s becoming one of those players who, when people get against him one-on-one, you expect him to make (the tackle). He works very hard on that. It’s a credit to his desire, his athleticism.

“He’s a student of the game. He’ll know exactly which side players are going to step, which side they carry the ball. All his hard work pays him back in those killer moments.”

