Matty Ashurst’s season over after back surgery

Wakefield forward Matty Ashurst will not play again this season.

Ashurst recently had surgery to remove a disc from his back following an ongoing issue, meaning he joins winger Tom Johnstone and forward Tinirau Arona on Trinity’s list of players who will not feature again this season.

Coach Chris Chester confirmed: “Unfortunately, Matty Ashurst has a season-ending injury. He had an issue with a disc in his back that we’ve tried to manage conservatively, but it’s moved another 10mm – which means 18mm in total, and it’s touching on the spinal cord.

“He was getting a lot of trouble down his left leg so we made the decision last week to have a discectomy, where they take the disc out. He’s going to be missing for the rest of the year.”

Chester also confirmed there has been no change to the planned return dates for Johnstone and Arona – with neither likely to feature again this season.