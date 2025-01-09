Matty English makes brutal Huddersfield Giants admission following 2024 Super League season

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS were one of the most disappointing sides of the 2024 Super League campaign.

With the likes of Jake Connor, Tui Lolohea, Adam Clune and Chris Hill in their side, the Giants had been expected to be fighting for a top six play-off spot.

As it was, the West Yorkshire side floundered, finishing in ninth with just ten wins from 27 league games.

One of their key forwards, Matty English, had been sent on loan to Castleford Tigers and now the 27-year-old has made a brutal admission about the changing room demeanour at the John Smith’s Stadium last season.

“Being brutally honest, we struggled to get that team camaraderie. We had a lot of good individual players but we lost that mentality and the group fell apart a little bit,” English told League Express.

“I think it got really bad when I went to Cas. I obviously came back and it was all about installing confidence back in the boys.

“I wouldn’t say there was a divide but I have been in a lot closer squads in years gone by. Hopefully with the new things we have brought in this year, we will have a strong brotherhood and a team-first mentality for all of us.”

So what are English’s aims in 2025?

“I’m just hoping to cement myself in Robbo’s team and hopefully we will have some success this year.

“I think we have signed really well, we will be going into the new season as underdogs and we are keen to prove people wrong.”

