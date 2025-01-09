Jake Connor explains why he didn’t make Leeds Rhinos move previously as he reveals past talks with Super League club

JAKE CONNOR has revealed that the move to Leeds Rhinos has “been in the works for a few years”.

Connor has signed a two-year deal with the Rhinos following a move from Huddersfield Giants as he looks to rekindle the form that once saw him represent England and Great Britain.

The 30-year-old has only played for Huddersfield and Hull FC during his Super League career, but Connor has revealed that the link with Leeds has always been there.

“To be fair, it’s been in the works for a few years now. I remember a few years ago there were talks,” Connor told League Express.

“There has always been a link there and it’s something I have wanted to do and the opportunity came this time.

“I feel like they have always played a style that I knew would suit me. I think it’s a great fit and they think the same.”

So why hasn’t Connor made the move in the past having held talks previously?

“Contract wise, I’ve always been tied up in contracts. I was at Hull a long time and they always looked after me.

“I didn’t really want to let them down as Adam Pearson (former owner) and the team were always great with me.

“I didn’t want to kick up a stink as I loved my time there. Then the chance to go back to Huddersfield seemed a good idea.

“I grew up around Halifax and came through at Huddersfield. Leroy Cudjoe and Jermaine McGillvary were still there then but it didn’t work out and now I am here.”