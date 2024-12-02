Matty Nicholson reveals why he rejected Sam Burgess and Warrington Wolves for Canberra Raiders

MATTY NICHOLSON has revealed that he wanted “a fresh start” after turning down Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess’ approaches to stay at the Cheshire club.

Nicholson, who is still only 21 years of age, played almost 50 times for Warrington after making the mid-season move from Wigan Warriors back in 2022.

However, the back-rower will be an NRL player in 2025 following his three-year deal with the Canberra Raiders – and it was against Burgess’ wishes that Nicholson has left.

“Sam (Burgess) wanted me to stay another year, but he also understood when I said I wanted to have a fresh start,” Nicholson told The Daily Telegraph.

“He was really good about it. He was at a similar age when he came over. He was really good with me, Sam. Nothing but good things too say about it.

“I am living with Morgs. We have known each other since we were little kids. We grew in the same part of Halifax, so I have known Morgan all my life.

“I speak to him every day. He had nothing but good things to say.

“That was a big reason I came too.”

Though a lot of English and Australian players suffer with homesickness when halfway across the world, Nicholson is confident that will not be true of his stint Down Under.

“I came here on my own,” Nicholson continued.

“All my family are back home. I came through the junior ranks at Wigan so when I was 16, I moved out of the family home to Wigan.

“I have always been away from home really. I have been away from a young age really. It was difficult leaving family, but something I am kind of used to.

“I’ve grown up watching NRL and I think that’s the pinnacle of rugby league. The competition over here in my opinion is a lot better than Super League.

“I just wanted to challenge myself really and see how I go.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast