Ex-Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard’s new club confirmed

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have confirmed the appointment of Craig Lingard as the club’s new head coach.

It’s an immediate return to rugby league for Lingard, who joins the Eagles following a season in charge last year at Castleford Tigers in the Super League.

The 46-year-old originally joined the Tigers as assistant coach in May 2023, whilst he continued his head coach role at Batley Bulldogs for the remainder of that season. He was then promoted to head coach at The Jungle at the start of last season.

Prior to his move to Castleford, Lingard took charge of Batley as their head coach in 2019, and built a competitive side over recent seasons, consistently pushing for a place in the Championship play-offs

In 2022, he guided the Bulldogs to the Championship Grand Final, where they were beaten 44-12 by Leigh and a year later, he guided the club to Wembley Stadium in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final.

Speaking on his arrival at the Eagles, Lingard said “I’m really pleased to be here, I’m excited to get going and see what next season can bring for the club.

“I want to be at a club that is ambitious, and at a club that can see themselves in the longer-term pushing for Super League.

“I really feel that my ambitions align along with the club, and I can’t wait to get going and meet the boys.”

