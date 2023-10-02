Matty Smith ‘proud’ of St Helens’ season despite missing out on Women’s Grand Final

ST HELENS coach Matty Smith believes his squad can be proud of their efforts this year, despite seeing their season ended in a heartbreaking golden-point defeat to Leeds Rhinos in the semi-final.

Having already claimed a third consecutive Challenge Cup title in August, St Helens had hoped to regain the Super League title they won in 2021, but Sophie Robinson’s late try ended those dreams.

“I am so proud of what we have achieved this year,” said Smith, who took up his first head coaching role of his career with the squad ahead of this season.

“It hurts to be knocked out in the semi-final again, but we will build on that and go again next year and I am really looking forward to working with these girls again.

“The Wembley weekend was fantastic, the girls did themselves credit there and were great, I couldn’t fault that that day, and I couldn’t fault them in the semi-final.

“We faced some adversity at the start of the season. Everyone spoke about Amy Hardcastle leaving, but we lost seven players in total so we were in a bit of transition period. To have brought in the girls that we have and the quality in we have has been great.

“We have given 11 debuts to young girls this year and I am really proud of that. I am proud of the girls we’ve brought in and proud of all the girls that have played a big part in this season.

“I have great staff around me as well who do a hell of a lot for nothing but have supported me through everything and I have loved my first year in this job.

“Now is the time to look back and reflect on what has been a fairly successful season.

“We’ve had success in the Challenge Cup and were the first team to win at Wembley. Good things have happened this year, there has been lots of positives and we’ll learn from it all.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.