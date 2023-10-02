Wakefield Trinity forward Kevin Proctor set for surprise move

WAKEFIELD TRINITY forward Kevin Proctor is set for a surprise move following his exit from the Super League club.

Proctor spent just one season at Belle Vue after joining the West Yorkshire club following his sacking by NRL side Gold Coast Titans.

During that time, the former New Zealand international captain registered 20 appearances, scoring three tries, but the 34-year-old struggled for form and fitness during his time in Super League.

Now, according to Treize Mondial, Proctor could be set for a shock move to the French Elite One competition, with both Carcassonne and Limoux named in the article.

Proctor had previously told League Express that he didn’t know what the future held after a whirlwind year at Wakefield, saying: “Good or bad, I have appreciated it. I will go home, I’ve been away from my kids for nine, ten months. I will spend some time with them and reflect on what I want to do in my life after footy because I have a few things going on outside of the sport.

“I will weigh up my situation, but it is unlikely (I will stay in Super League). I can’t say, it is what it is, I will weigh up the situation.”

It certainly would be another major name joining the French domestic competition after the likes of James Maloney, Jason Clark and Morgan Escare have all plied their trade there.

