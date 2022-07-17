Huddersfield Giants hit by Jermaine McGillvary injury blow

Huddersfield Giants’ push for the Super League title might have suffered a major blow through an injury to Jermaine McGillvary.

The hugely experienced winger was forced off the field early in the second half of Huddersfield’s chastening defeat at league leaders St Helens on Friday night.

Further examination will be needed to determine the extent of the injury.

But coach Ian Watson said immediately after the game that the 34-year-old, who retired from international duty last month to prolong his club career, would definitely be “out for a while”.

Watson said: “He’s not good. He said he felt like he heard a crack.

“It doesn’t look like there’s anything wrong with his leg in terms of swelling.

“It might be something to do with the knee but we’ll have to see what the scan shows up. He’s going to be out for a while either way.”

Watson admitted it would be difficult to replace McGillvary, who he called “one of our best players all year”.

Huddersfield are already without Ricky Leutele in the outside backs, with a knee injury that will see him miss the remainder of the regular season.

Fullback Tui Lolohea, another standout performer this season, also missed the Saints clash with an ankle problem.

The Giants, who travel to Catalans Dragons on Saturday, do have the option of recalling Louis Senior from his loan at Super League rivals Hull KR if needed.

