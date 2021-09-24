McIlorum signs new deal with Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons hooker Micky McIlorum has today signed a new one-year contract with the club.

The former Ireland and England international, 33, has put pen to paper on a contract extension that will secure his future at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium until the end of the 2022 season.

Before joining the Dragons, McIlorum played his entire professional career at Wigan with whom he won the 2010, 2013 and 2016 Super League titles and the Challenge Cup on two occasions in 2011 and 2013 before signing for the Dragons.

Arriving in 2018, he was one of the key players of Steve McNamara’ squad in the Challenge Cup success at Wembley. His Player of the Year award at the end of the 2018 season recognised the quality of his performances. The Yorkshire born hooker has so far made 71 appearances for the Dragons and scored seven tries since he joined the club.

“I am very happy and proud to be staying with the Dragons next year and to be a part of what Bernard (Guasch – owner) and the coaching staff have built over the past four years since I arrived,” said McIlorum.

“Thanks to Bernard and Steve for showing their trust and confidence in me and we will all be trying to finish this season on a high. Thank you to the fans for their continued support and the people of this region who have welcomed me and my family like one of their own since we arrived. Allez les Dragons!

Steve McNamara, the Dragons head coach, is conscious of McIlorum’s role in raising the fortunes of the Dragons.

“Since Micky’s arrival at the Dragons he has helped set the standard in how to compete on everything,” said McNamara.

“He continues to be one of the fiercest competitors in the competition and we are delighted he will continue with us for another season.”