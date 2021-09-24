Rob Burrow to present Harry Sunderland Trophy

Super League legend and eight-time Grand Final winner Rob Burrow MBE will present the Harry Sunderland Trophy to the man of the match at the Betfred Super League Grand Final on 9 October.

Burrow is no stranger to Old Trafford having not only won eight finals but also the prestigious man of the match award on two occasions, 2007 and 2011. His impact on the 2011 Final was such that he won the award with a unanimous 37 votes.

He follows Andy Farrell OBE, Jason Robinson OBE and Paul Sculthorpe MBE, who presented the award in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Burrow said: “It is a complete privilege and honour to be asked to present the Harry Sunderland trophy at such a huge game. To have won it myself twice before, I know just how special that feeling is. To be able to share the moment with that given player will be very humbling.

“I have had some amazing nights from this great sport, and this will rank up there with my best. To whomever wins the award, I just know it will be a special time and I am so grateful to have been asked to present this award”

The Betfred Super League Grand Final is on Sky Sports at 5pm on Saturday 9 October. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.superleague.co.uk