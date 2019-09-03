Mead’s season finished following fractured face

Catalans will be without David Mead for the end of the regular league season after suffering two fractures in his face.

The PNG captain went off during the club’s defeat to Hull KR, and scans have shown fractures to his eye socket and cheekbone.

Despite not needing surgery, Mead will be unavailable for the club’s final two games of the season, with their play-off hopes all but over.

Les Dracs are seventh in Super League, four points off the top five and with the worst points difference among the top nine sides in the league.