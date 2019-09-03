Huddersfield rubbish Woolford NRL speculation

Huddersfield Giants have strongly denied reports linking head coach Simon Woolford with a return to the NRL.

A report claimed Woolford is “increasingly likely” to leave for Australia at the end of the season, with a potential job as an NRL assistant in the pipeline.

The article is thought to have infuriated Woolford and bemused Huddersfield officials, who are planning for the Australian to be in charge next season.

When contacted by TotalRL, Huddersfield’s Managing Director Richard Thewlis claimed the report had no substance and Woolford’s focus was on ensuring the club’s safety and planning for next season.

Thewlis also denied any reports linking them with Catalans fullback Tony Gigot.

The Catalans star has been strongly linked with a move to the Giants with his time in Perpignan coming to an end, but TotalRL understands he will not be moving to the John Smith’s Stadium, with a move to Australia thought to be the most likely outcome.

Fellow Catalans player Kenny Edwards will take up a deal with the club if a visa is granted.