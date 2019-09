Super League clubs have been offered Melbourne prop Albert Vete ahead of the 2020 season.

The Kiwi man mountain has struggled to make an impact with the NRL powerhouse since making the move to the Storm last year.

Vete, 26, burst on to the scene with the New Zealand Warriors in 2015 and earned selection for Tonga that year.

In 2018, he made the move to the Storm, but has played just one game this year.

Billed at 6ft 2 and over 17 stone, Vete would be a powerhouse addition in Super League packs.