NRL stars heading for Super League

Super League clubs are set to be inundated with offers to sign NRL players in the coming weeks as a number of NRL clubs look to ease salary cap pressures.

And one big name who has already been linked with a move to Europe is Australia and Cronulla centre Josh Dugan.

Dugan, 29, has played 22 games for the Sharks this season, scoring ten tries. But despite being under contract, Cronulla are open to him moving on and will likely contribute to his salary, with Super League clubs unlikely to be able to stump up his asking price.

Dugan will almost certainly command marquee money, ruling out a move for the vast majority of clubs.

But they aren’t the only side looking to part ways with players. Wests Tigers are another club that needs to ship players on, with Josh Reynolds and Russell Packer thought to be on the outer.

The market is set to be flooded with overseas players, though most clubs have used their quota spots for next season, while salary cap spend will be an issue for others.

The clubs that still have space on quota to sign from overseas are Catalans, Huddersfield, London, St Helens and Wigan, while Toronto are also in a position to recruit from overseas.