Mick Hogan – World Cup Revenue Director talks to Martyn Sadler

MICK HOGAN has spent all his working life in both codes of rugby. Until recently he was the Chairman of Newcastle Thunder and the Managing Director of Newcastle Falcons and he was at one time the CEO of Wigan Warriors and then of Sale Sharks.

Now he is the Revenue Director for the Rugby League World Cup, to be held in England later this year.

League Express editor MARTYN SADLER has known Mick for much of that time.

In this Zoomcast, the two of them discuss Mick’s various roles in the game and what he has learned in those positions. They then turn their attention to the World Cup.

We hope you will enjoy listening to one of the most experienced administrators in the game.