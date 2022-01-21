Broadcast coverage confirmed for Army-Navy clash in Challenge Cup

The hugely intriguing Challenge Cup tie between the British Army and Royal Navy will be shown live on The Sportsman.

It will be a historic meeting between the two sides, who have been regulars in the knockout competition over the past two decades but have never played each other outside of the Inter Services Competition.

They meet in the second round after The Navy recorded a 60-0 win over Bridgend Blue Bulls in the opening round while The Army – who reached round four in their last Challenge Cup appearance in 2020 – beat Orrell St James.

The match, which will be played at The Army Rugby Stadium in Aldershot, will be streamed exclusively on The Sportman’s Rugby League YouTube channel, free to watch, on Saturday 29 January, with a 2pm kick-off.

It is one of three matches in the second round that will be broadcast, with the BBC showing the all-League 1 tie between Rochdale Hornets and Midlands Hurricanes on Sunday 30 January at 1pm.

A game will also be available on the OurLeague app, as community side Lock Lane look to pull off an upset at League 1 outfit Oldham on Sunday 30 January, 6pm kick-off.

Full Challenge Cup second round schedule:

York Acorn v Wests Warriors (Saturday 29th, 1.30pm)

British Army v Royal Navy (Saturday 29th, 2pm, The Sportsman)

West Hull v Rochdale Mayfield (Saturday 29th, 2pm)

Hunslet Club Parkside v Stanningley (Saturday 29th, 2pm)

Pilkington Recs v Siddal (Saturday 29th, 2.30pm)

Leigh Miners Rangers v North Wales Crusaders (Saturday 29th, 2.30pm)

London Skolars v London Chargers (Saturday 29th, 3.30pm)

Rochdale Hornets v Midlands Hurricanes (Sunday 30th, 1pm, BBC)

Doncaster v Thornhill Trojans (Sunday 30th, 3pm)

Hunslet v Keighley Cougars (Sunday 30th, 3pm)

West Wales Raiders v Swinton Lions (Sunday 30th, 3pm)

Oldham v Lock Lane (Sunday 30th, 6pm, Our League)