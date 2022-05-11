Midlands Hurricanes coach suspended for betting breach

Midlands Hurricanes head coach Richard Squires has been banned from the game for three months, one month of which is suspended, for breaching RFL betting rules.

The RFL say that they were alerted in March that Squires had been betting on Rugby League matches, including those involving his own club.

A compliance investigation found him guilty of breaching a number of rules including their Betting and related activity Code of Conduct.

They add that the sentence “reflects the fact that Mr Squires complied fully and quickly with the case, accepted his guilt from the outset, and showed regret for his actions during a period when he was suffering personal problems.”

And the RFL accept that he did not bet against his own club, and that he has not made any profit on the bets.

A statement on the website of the League One club said Squires, who will be eligible to return to the sport on July 9, admitted “full guilt and accountability for his actions”.

It added: “Richard has expressed his utmost apologies for any disrepute that has been brought upon the club, the RFL or the game of Rugby League and although he cannot erase his historic mistakes he takes full responsibility for them.

“Richard is a huge part of the club’s history, progression and future and as a club we will continue to support him through this process and time away from the game before his return to the club on July 9th.”