Mikey Lewis crowned Steve Prescott Man of Steel as Hull KR boss Willie Peters claims Coach of the Year

MIKEY LEWIS and Willie Peters claimed double glory for Hull KR ahead of Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final as the club’s memorable 2024 season was recognised at Rugby League’s Awards Night, staged at the Royal Armouries in Leeds.

Lewis, the 23-year-old homegrown half-back who made his England debut against Tonga last year, was crowned Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel as the outstanding performer in the Betfred Super League campaign – only the second Hull KR player to win the award since it was introduced in 1977, and the first since Gavin Miller in 1986.

Peters was voted Coach of the Year, an award decided by his peers, after steering Hull KR to second in the Betfred Super League table and on to Saturday’s first Grand Final appearance in his second full season in charge at Sewell Group Craven Park.

But there was also success for Wigan Warriors, who will face Hull KR at Old Trafford, as their explosive 20-year-old back-row Junior Nsemba was named Young Player of the Year – only the second forward to win that award in a decade.

York Valkyrie’s achievement in becoming the first club to retain the Betfred Women’s Super League title with Grand Final victory over St Helens on Sunday was recognised as their full-back Georgie Hetherington was named 2024 Woman of Steel – the third York player to win the award in consecutive years, after Sinead Peach in 2023 and Tara Jane Stanley in 2022.

But Matty Smith was named Coach of the Year after guiding Saints to the League Leaders’ Shield and their fourth consecutive Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup triumph, while the 19-year-old Leeds Rhinos forward Bella Sykes was named BWSL Young Player of the Year.

There was another major award for the Rhinos Wheelchair team, who take on Halifax Panthers in the Wheelchair Super League Grand Final in Hull this Sunday, as Josh Butler was the second winner of the Wheels of Steel – which was introduced in 2023 as a focal part of Rugby League’s biggest and most inclusive awards ceremony.

The Panthers took the other two Wheelchair awards, with Wayne Boardman named Coach of the Year, and Rob Hawkins regaining the Young Player of the Year award he first won as a teenager in 2019.

Wakefield Trinity’s dominance of the Betfred Championship was recognised with a clean sweep of awards ahead of their entry into the Play-Off series with Sunday’s home Semi Final against York Knights.

Max Jowitt, the 27-year-old full-back who has scored a remarkable 484 points for Trinity already this season, was named Player of the Year after a poll of coaches at the Championship clubs.

Oliver Pratt, a 20-year-old centre who like Jowitt stuck with the club after their relegation from the Super League last season, was named Young Player of the Year.

And Daryl Powell was named Championship Coach of the Year, an award he previously won with Featherstone Rovers and completing an unusual hat-trick having also won the Super League Coach of the Year Award twice with Castleford Tigers.

The Betfred League One awards were shared between three clubs.

Phoenix Laula-Togaga’e, who has spent the season on loan from Hull KR to Oldham and played a key role in a title-winning campaign which has secured a return to the Betfred Championship, was named Young Player of the Year.

Lewis Else was named Player of the Year for his consistent excellence at scrum half for Rochdale Hornets, and Mark Dunning was named Coach of the Year after steering Midlands Hurricanes to their first Play-Offs appearance.

As previously announced, the former Sky Sports commentator Bill Arthur was recognised with the Glen’s Spirit of Super League Award.

Leeds Rhinos Foundation won the Rugby League Foundation of the Year for their outstanding work around the club and the city, and representatives of England Wheelchair were presented with the Matt King OBE Educational Bursary which was announced recently by the RFL and Rugby League Cares.

Award Winners

Betfred Super League

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel – Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Young Player of the Year – Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Coach of the Year – Willie Peters (Hull KR)

Betfred Wheelchair Super League

Wheels of Steel – Josh Butler (Leeds Rhinos)

Young Player of the Year – Rob Hawkins (Halifax Panthers)

Coach of the Year – Wayne Boardman (Halifax Panthers)

Betfred Women’s Super League

Woman of Steel – Georgie Hetherington (York Valkyrie)

Young Player of the Year – Bella Sykes (Leeds Rhinos)

Coach of the Year – Matty Smith (St Helens)

Betfred Championship

Player of the Year – Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity)

Young Player of the Year – Oliver Pratt (Wakefield Trinity)

Coach of the Year – Daryl Powell (Wakefield Trinity)

Betfred League One

Player of the Year – Lewis Else (Rochdale Hornets)

Young Player of the Year – Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (Oldham)

Coach of the Year – Mark Dunning (Midlands Hurricanes)

Glen’s Spirit of Super League – Bill Arthur

Rugby League Foundation of the Year – Leeds Rhinos

RFL / RL Cares Matt King Educational Bursary – England Wheelchair

